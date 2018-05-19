Sudden internet blockade angers Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit, the state government snapped all types of mobile internet services across the Valley.
The internet services including 2G/3G/4G were snapped at midnight, affecting thousands of people in Kashmir.
Residents expressed anguish over the government's move to snap the internet services.
Among the callers, a number of students said that internet is one of the prime sources of their preparation especially those appearing for various exams including those conducted by JK SSB.
“I had planned to revise particular subjects from sehri and had devised to utilize time for some subjects during the day in intervals but seeing internet not working it has virtually dashed the plans,” a student said.
Other caller said that during the holy month of Ramazan, he used to recite and listen Quran on the internet but sudden and unannounced internet blockade affected him, he said, adding, “is this the peace CM and officials of the government of India are talking about.”
Most of the callers expressed anguish and anger over the government's move saying that such measures are harsh given the utility of internet in every sphere of life.
“Isn't blocking internet in Kashmir against claims of digitalization.”
The callers urged the government to lift the ban and restore the internet immediately.
“Waiting for Prime Minister of India to arrive and leave and snap the internet for the entire day would be tantamount to punishing the entire community,” they said.
A senior government official said that internet was snapped only as a precautionary measure in wake of the PM’s visit. He said that there are security concerns which prompted the government to snap the internet.
From last few days, security has been heightened across the Valley especially in the areas through which PM Modi’s movement is expected.
The venue where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate ring road projects in Srinagar has been virtually turned into the fortress with civilian traffic movement halted through the roads leading to the venue. (GNS)