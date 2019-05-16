Suchetgarh farmers learn about Organic Farming

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agri interacts with Basmati growers

Department of Agriculture Wednesday organized one day training program here at Suchetgarh to sensitize the growers of Organic Basmati Rice Cluster (SOBRC) Project regarding Organic Farming.

The official spokesperson said it was also informed that Directorate of Agriculture has fixed a target of bring 100000 farming families of various Commodity Interest Groups (CIGs) under the fold of FPOs to achieve higher farm income by reducing the cost of cultivation through bulk Procurement of seed and other inputs, Product Branding, Value Addition and Better Market Linkages. It was decided that 100 acres of land within Organic Basmati Cluster of Suchetgarh will be utilized for healthy/disease free seed production under Seed Village Programme to ensure that requirement of organically grown seed of the SOBRC could be met.

Progressive Farmers and Lead Resource Persons interacted with the Director and discussed important issues including scarcity of irrigation water at the tail end areas of Ranbir Canal, non-coverage of crop losses due to border shelling under PMFBY, fixation of MSP for Basmati Rice and requirement of improvised transplanting/straw reaper machinery. Dhaincha Seed for Green Manuring and seed of Bacterial Late Blight (BLB) Resistant Variety of Paddy Pusa-1718 was also distributed among the farmers. Later on Director Agriculture also inspected the ongoing harvesting and threshing operations at Seed Multiplication Farm, Chakrohi.