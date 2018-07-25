Subscribers across Kashmir fume over poor Jio service

Srinagar, July 24, CNS:
Hundreds of complaints are pouring against Jio telecommunication company from lengthen and breadth of Kashmir Valley while subscribers are accusing the company of cheat and fraud.
A day after journalist fraternity alleged Jio has week signal and poor net service in Press Enclave Srinagar, the netizens on social media networking sites expressed dissatisfaction over the poor service being offered by Jio.
The netizens claimed that there is poor service from Jio in almost all area including Zewan, Pantha Chowk, Nowshera Soura, Baghat Rawatpora, Zaina Kadal, Hari Singh High Street, Brane Nishat, Rainawari, Makhama Rudbugh Magam, Gulbarg Colony Hyderpora, Baghe Mehtab Mochowa, Khrew Industrial area, Awantipora, Newa Pulwama, Wanigam Pattan Baramulla, Naseembagh Kanitar, Habak Shanpora Srinagar, Peer Colony Anchidora Anantnag, Pulwama, Poolia Zamalgam Verinag, Batapora Tral, Kalipora Beerwah Budgam, Chek Sarai Pattan, Hardshiva Sopore, Kandipora Kulgam.
A netizen Tasif Dar said that he registered multiple complaints regarding poor Jio network service, but no measures were taken.
“Jio recharging means wastage of money and nothing else. Other networks are far better than Jio. Such a poor network here at Soura,” wrote Mir Umer.
A couple of netizens complained that there is very poor signal in Gulbarg Colony Hyderpora where you can’t even make clear voice calls.
Ashfaq Shah claimed that he faces same problem at Karan Nagar and Bagh-e-Mehtab.
“The same problem is here at khrew also. Can't make even voice calls. Very poor,” Akoijam Robindro Singh wrote.
A subscriber from South Kashmir said that they are facing problems from past two months from Pulwama main market to Awantipora.
Ali Zahoor wrote that the Jio has zero percent network at Kalipora Beerwah Budgam. “I request the Jio Department to set a Jio tower at same village.”
Er Muzaffar Bhat claimed that Jio has poor network in Kupwara District particularly in Salkoot area.
“We are paying for 4G but we get 2g worst network in Madina Colony Malla Bagh Srinagar,” Writes Sahil Zaroo. (CNS)