Submit report on parks, gardens identification: HC to Govt

rukayasyed@gmail.com
rukayasyed@gmail.com
Syed Rukaya
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure deficiencies in identifying Parks and Gardens in Srinagar city are expeditiously addressed.
Hearing Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe directed the government to submit the status report with photographs regarding the identification of parks and gardens.
Amicus curie Faisal Qadri informed the court that he has inspected four gardens out of eleven identified parks and gardens in the city.
The court directed the amicus curie to inspect the rest of the seven parks and submit the status report before the court.
Amicus curie has also been directed by the court to physically inspect the Mughal Gardens comprising Chashma Shahi, Nishat and Shalimar and submit a status report before the court.
The court also passed the direction to the government for the maintenance of the existing parks and gardens and issued judicial notice to the government with regard to defacement of parks and gardens in Srinagar.
Earlier, as per the status report the authorities have identified eleven parks and gardens in Srinagar city.
Previously, court has directed the government to file a report on whether the parks in Srinagar are adequate in terms of norms of any plan of city.
The court had taken suo-moto cognizance of a letter by former chief justice and incumbent chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Justice (Rtd.) Bilal Nazki regarding need for earmarking areas for parks and green space in Srinagar city.
Taking the cognizance of lack of parks facilities in colonies and residential areas of Srinagar, the court had issued the notice to the Commissioner Secretary Tourism department, Director Floriculture, Secretary Housing and Urban Development department, VC SDA, Commissioner SMC and DC Srinagar.