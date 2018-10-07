Submit project reports to ADB or face action: Govt directive to officials

Srinagar:
Government has taken a serious note over failure of the officials in submitting project reports to Asian Development Bank.
Sources told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that there are lot of projects where the officials have failed to submit the report to Asian Development Bank, resulting delay in implementation of projects.
One such project was Rs 4,000 crore for which Asian Development Bank has agreed to provide the grant.
On the request of JK government, ADB has agreed to grant third tranche loan of Rs 4,000 crore for development projects of the state.
ADB has told the JK government that it would provide loan for improvisation of urban services, water supply, roads and drainage system in the state.
However, the authorities did not submit the project reports despite multiple reminders by the ADB.
Sources said that now the government has taken serious note of the issue and has directed officials to submit report in time or face action.
“Government of India has also finalised the projects. But the authorities here are not concerned for submitting the projects reports to the ADB for final approval,” an official of Public Works Department said.
The ADB provides financing and services to low and middle-income countries to support development and change. Development projects are implemented by borrowing countries following certain rules and procedures to guarantee that the money reaches its intended target.
The official said there has been delay in completion of projects on which work was started under 2nd tranche loan. “The ADB agreed after the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley,” the official said. Now the Centre has taken a serious note and has warned action against officials for failing to submit the report in due time. “There are lot of officials who may face action from various departments,” the official said.
The official said that World Bank has approved Rs 5000 crore for over 200 projects in Jammu and Kashmir. “These projects were approved after submitting of project reports by the JK government to the World Bank. But the officials also did a lot of delay,” the official said.
Earlier Divisional Commissioners has directed deputy commissioners, director school education, chief education officers of Kashmir region to furnish requisite revenue documents/need assessment certificates/ non-encumbrance certificate, NOCs, etc. without further loss of time so that the projects are started.
“Chief education officers concerned will furnish the requisite “need assessment certificates” and other requisite certificates in respect of the schools identified under World Bank project to the respective deputy commissioners with intimation to director school education,” reads minutes of the meeting held under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Kashmir earlier.
“Deputy Commissioners will get the revenue papers and non-encumbrance certificates prepared by the sub-ordinate revenue agency and forwards the same to superintending engineers PWD for further necessary action,” it adds.