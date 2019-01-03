Submit monthly progress report: Govt to Admin Secys

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 2:
The government has asked all the Administrative Secretaries to regularly furnish monthly status/progress report regarding major developmental initiatives/activities to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department for onward submission to the Raj Bhavan.
“All the Administrative Secretaries are directed to furnish the monthly information regarding major developmental activities and achievements during the month to the Planning and Monitoring Department invariably by 25th of every month, so as to enable the department to submit a consolidated report to the Governor's Secretariat by 3rd day of every month,” said a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
It said despite earlier instructions in this regard, the Departments are not furnishing monthly details/status note regarding major developmental activities and achievements, thereby causing avoidable delay in the submission of report to the Governor's Secretariat.
“The delay in submission of monthly report to the Governor's Secretariat has been viewed seriously,” it said adding that all the Departments should follow the set timelines on submission of monthly progress report.