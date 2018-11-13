Submit detailed reports on delay in dev works: Sharma PWD officials

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 12:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Krishan Sharma on Monday asked the officials of Public Works Department (PWD) to submit detailed report on the delays in pending works.
According to an official, he said this as he reviewed the functioning of Public Works (R&B) Department in a high-level meeting here today.
While taking a detailed review of yearly progress and completion of schemes, the Advisor sought the details for the pending schemes and position of newly taken up projects.
During the meeting, the Advisor took a detailed assessment of the physical and financial progress on projects taken under NABARD, Central Road Fund (CRF), PMGSY, Cities and Town plan and State Sector Schemes across the State.
He also took stock of Division wise achievements made under separate heads.
The Advisor had a detailed review of the cumulative status of PMGSY from Phase 1 to XII. It was informed that a total of 3501 schemes with length of 19692.46 km costing Rs 12799.76 cr have been approved out of which 1695 schemes were completed achieving 9524.75 km length connecting 2249 habitations.
As per the official, Sharma was also briefed about the Sector wise outlay including Regular schemes, CRF, PMGSY, Ring Roads, NABARD Loan.
It was further informed that Under Special Bridges Plan, a total of 502 works were sanctioned costing Rs 1193.36 cr. It was further informed that a total of 102 works has been completed out of 488 approved works under NABARD –RIDF (XVII to XXIII). Under Central Road Fund since 2001, a total of 297 projects were sanctioned, the official said.