Submit deficient documents on July 24 at Venue: PRB

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 21 (KNS):
Chairman Police Recruitment Board for Constables in SDRF has informed the candidates of Kashmir Province, who have qualified Physical Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test, to submit the deficient documents in original before PRB at RTC Ground CRPF Humhama on July, 24, 2018. The documents can be submitted from 8 a m to 2 p m. Candidature of those candidates, who fail to produce their deficient documents, will be rejected and no claim will be entertained.
Board has further informed the candidates of Kashmir Province, who could not appear in the outdoor tests on the scheduled dates that the left over candidates can appear for the tests on the July 24, 2018
The outdoor tests began at RTC Humhama from July 16, 2018 and so far 9851 candidates from eight districts appeared in these tests. Candidates from Bandipora, Kupwara, Leh and Kargil have been called on July 22 & 23, 2018. (KNS)