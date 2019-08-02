Submit action taken reports on rights, requirements of specially-abled persons: HC to various deptts

August 02, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has directed Secretary, Higher Education and Technical Education Department to submit a status report regarding the inclusion of courses and subjects related to the rights and requirements of specially-abled in the institutions teaching engineering and architecture.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed Principal Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to place a report regarding the notification of the rules under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act 1998.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the traffic authorities were also directed to place before the Court their action plan and steps taken to ensure that pavements and roads are disable friendly.

The directions were passed after the petitioner, Javed Ahmad Tak pointed out that the issues related to disability are not sufficiently addressed in engineering and architectural institutions and that “this needs to be made a specific part of the curriculum.”

Javed Tak informed the Court that no steps have been taken to ensure that public transport is disabled friendly.

He submitted that respondents are proposing to purchase only 5% low floor buses.

“This is in violation of the statutory provisions as well as several judicial precedents on this subject,” he said.

After hearing the petitioner, Court impleaded Department of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education Department, Technical Education Department, SMC, IGP Traffic and Transport Commissioner as party respondents in the instant PIL.

Senior Additional Advocate General, B A Dar accepted notice on behalf of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Higher Education Department, Technical Education Department and Transport Commissioner, while as Moomin Khan accepted notice on behalf of SMC.

Meanwhile, a status report was also submitted before the Court by Social Welfare Department (SWD) before the Court.

After perusing the report, the bench observed that report does not give dates or on whose behalf it has been filed.

“The status report sets out two training programmes undertaken at Jammu and Srinagar and nothing more,” the Court said.

Court said that despite passing of detailed directions from time to time, the respondents are unmoved.

“The status report does not even advert to the same let alone placed before this Court a proper action plan. In para 5 of the status report, it is loosely stated that directions are awaited from higher authorities,” Court said.

Court remarked that on February 13, 2019, it noted the information furnished by SWD that the Government of India (GoI) had approved release of Rs. 42.74 lacs for creation of a barrier free environment in seven buildings located in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also stated that DPRs of 16 more buildings are stated to have been submitted to the GoI recently, the Court had noted.

“The respondents are unable to place before us the steps taken for undertaking even a census of persons with disability which we had noted in our order dated 27th November 2018,” Court remarked.

The bench said the first order in this case was passed on September 17, 2018.

“Ten months have passed since then without the Government having even begun with any measures,” the Court said.

In this regard, Court sought appearance of Secretary, Department of Social Welfare before the Court if the respondents fail to comply with the directions bof the Court.

“In case, the action is not taken on the several steps noted by us, we would be constrained to direct the personal appearance of the Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, J&K,” the bench directed.



With regard to the access audits, Nipman Foundation sought some time to place the status report with regard to the access audits undertaken by them in respect of Court complexes in Jammu and Srinagar.

Court directed the Nipman Foundation to place the access audit before the Court within four weeks.

The Court also granted four weeks’ time to respondents after the counsel, Feroz Ahmad Sheikh, requested for one opportunity to place the steps taken by the respondents as well as the detailed action plan dealing with all issues faced by differently-abled persons of the State.

The respondents were also directed to inform the Court as to when the disability training is undertaken in Leh and Kargil.

The matter has been listed for September 3,next month.