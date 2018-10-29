Sub-inspector killed in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama, Oct 28:
A sub-inspector of Police was shot dead by militants after abduction in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.
A Police official informed that militants Sunday afternoon shot dead a police sub inspector, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, after abducting him along with a private vehicle he was travelling in.
The police official said the police sub-inspector was on way to home from Srinagar when militants intercepted him in Wahibugh area and was later shot dead along Nallah Romeshi.
"The body and the vehicle were found along Nallah Romeshi on the outskirts of Wahibugh," he said. “There were bullet wounds on his chest and abdomen region.”
Imtiyaz of Sontbugh village of Pulwama was working for CIK and posted at Sheergari in Srinagar, Police said.
They said a case had been registered and investigation been taken up in the case.
Local residents from Wahibugh said they heard few gunshots at around 4:15 pm and later on found a body.
The residents said they learnt from eyewitnesses, who were working in the nearby orchards, that the slain policeman was dragged out his vehicle and severely tortured by militants before he was shot dead.
They said when Police arrived at the spot in the evening to retrieve the body, some youth pelted stones at them.
"Police fired teargas canisters and clashes continued for some time," the residents said.