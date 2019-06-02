'Stupid tit for tat diplomacy' will not work, says Omar

June 02, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to reports that Pakistani officials harassed the guests who were invited at an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed it a stupid tit for tat diplomacy.



Omar, who is the Vice President of National Conference (NC), said it was stupid when India did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi and its stupid when it’s done by Pakistan outside the Serena hotel in Islamabad.



The former J&K chief minister was referring to reports that officials allegedly harassed guests at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on May 30.



"Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on and stop this nonsense," Omar added.



"Correction - outside the Serena hotel in Islamabad in the case of the Indian High Commission Iftaar," he added.