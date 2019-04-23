Stunt bikers on ‘rampage’ in Hyderpora, Parraypora: Locals

April 23, 2019 | Limya Mahajan

Residents of Parraypora and Hyderpora and adjoining neighborhoods are up in arms against the Traffic Police for failing to check stunt biking by teenagers in the areas.

They said acrobatic maneuvering on motorcycles, where bikers (mostly teenagers) risk their lives, also puts lives of other commuters in danger.

According to them a 75-year-old woman was hit by a two-wheeler last month at Barzulla and the bikers ran away.

"Traffic Police has failed to curb the acts of these mindless bikers who have made lives of local residents difficult. These bikers should be dealt with strictly. If they are not taken to task the menace will only grow on Srinagar city roads,” said Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, a local resident of Parraypora.

The locals have urged SSP (Traffic) Srinagar to look into the matter and deploy more traffic cops in the area to keep a check on stunt bikers as well as ease the movement of traffic.