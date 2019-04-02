Stunt biker dies in mishap

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 22-year-old youth died on Monday afternoon after a bike stunt he was attempting went horribly wrong near Degree College Bohipora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to local newsgathering agency, GNS, the incident took place when Nazim Malik, 22, son of Late Abdul Rashid Malik, a resident of Malik Mohalla, Kupwara was practicing stunts on his motorcycle.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the biker hit a girl during the stunt and went topsy-turvy, they said.

The girl namely Sumiya Jan was injured in the incident while as the biker suffered head injuries. Both were immediately taken to sub-district hospital Kupwara where from the boy was referred to SKIMS Soura and the girl to Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla for treatment. However, the boy died on way to Srinagar hospital, they said.

A police officer said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up.

In recent past, bike stunts have seen surge and people have requested police to keep a check on it. People said the parents need to counsel their wards and inculcate a sense of traffic rules in them to prevent such tragic accidents.