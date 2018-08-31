Studying Journey into the Past: Responsibilities and opportunities

Abdul Adil Paray
The study of the past is the story of all of us living today. Across the vast bounds of time and space, archaeology reveals glimpses into the variety of behaviours and adaptations of countless and nameless individuals and groups.
When we reach the period of our earliest recorded history, we can put names to some of these individuals and groups, but others remain more obscure. It is thus the goal of archaeology to integrate evidences—stone tools, pottery shreds, animal bones, plant remains, monuments, coins, inscriptions, pieces of art and a myriad of other data—with theory to reconstruct the many behaviours that formed the archaeological record of hunter-gatherers, farmers, pastoralists, and members of early complex societies.
Our journey into the past several million years of human prehistory and early history—beginning about the time of the first appearance of stone tools and extending to the recent past—is an endeavour to see more clearly and to understand ourselves, modern human beings (Homo sapiens sapiens).
Ours is a story of “fits and starts,” of human ancestors and of societies that shed light on natural and cultural experiments, both those that succeeded and those that failed. The key, of archaeology, is diversity, a characteristic of both modern humans and our ancestors before us.
Besides conserving and preserving cultural memorials, archaeology is the discipline of research, public education, political activity and professionalism- the most important one. The phenomenon of archaeological studies in the world as well as in South Asia has its roots in the antiquarianism of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries but dates primarily from the beginning of the nineteenth century. The history of archaeological works in Kashmir also dates back to the same date that is 19th century CE.
It was in 1912, Sir John Marshall appointed Rai Bahadur Daya Ram Sahani as the first Superintendent of Archaeological Department of Jammu and Kashmir.
Undoubtedly many new archaeological works were done by the department but very few in number. Presently the department is known as Department of Archaeology, Museums and Archives and its contribution is almost stagnant. Most of the staff members working in the department are untrained in this field.
Up to now, the attitude and interest of research among the students and scholars in the regional institutions about archaeology of Kashmir is meagre. The national and international archaeological surveys and studies have also come to halt because of political issues in the region.
On the other hand the deteriorating condition of the archaeological sites is destroying the rich historical and cultural heritage of the valley.
We live in the materialistic age where wealth is important and land is considered most precious as it cannot be extended after occupying it and increasing population adds fuel to the fire.
So the exploitation of land resource for habitations, cultivation, civic amenities, industries etc. is devastating the archaeological and heritage sites in the state of JK.
Up to now, very little archaeological work has been carried out in Kashmir, and what had been done took the form of a few unsystematic explorations and a few site specific excavations.
Most of the excavation reports are unpublished and unable to trace their whereabouts. The unscientific post excavation techniques have also created confusion, so for the dates and chronology is concerned.
Moreover, it is also unfortunate to mention that the material culture recovered from these excavations is scattered in the museums and universities outside the state of Jammu Kashmir.
The limited archaeological work carried out in the Valley show that there is a great potential for further work, as its location on the network of trade routes connect it to the Indian plains towards the south, and the northern areas of South and Central Asia towards the north.
As it is already established by new data through recent researches that human presence in the region begins during the Upper Palaeolithic period (c. 18000 BP).
On 4th of August 2018, first anniversary of the Department of Archaeology was celebrated in the presence of worthy Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Respected Director CCAS at conference hall of CCAS to commemorate and celebrate the first year of foundation of the department.
This celebration however, reminded the goals, ambitions, aims, objectives and moreover the obligations and responsibilities of the department towards the research, recovery, preservation and conservation of the archaeological wealth of state of J&K in general and of Kashmir in particular.
This anniversary was less a celebration and more a pledge to work for the goal for which the department was established.
The Department of Archaeology (CCAS), University of Kashmir, is run by professionally sound archaeologists cum teachers who are fully equipped academically too to fill the technical and academic gaps in the field of archaeology in the state.
Since the department is in the inception, nevertheless with international collaborations, scientific explorations, excavations and conservations are being carried with sophisticated equipment and devices and also technologically and scientifically advanced methods are employed in it.
The department is pioneer to use such advanced technology in archaeological methods and practice so for.
New archaeological sites are being explored and excavations proposals are on the cards. The material culture recovered from the newly located and recorded sites is being evaluated and carefully analysed to arrive at new interpretations about past settlement and activities, and this information is synthesised with previously available material culture from key sites in Kashmir and South Asia.
Besides working on the artefacts in the form of stone tools, pottery, and other cultural, social and economic material culture associated with the humans lived in the valley in the past is being collected, interpreted and published too.
The department is also teaching its students about the Palaeo-climatic conditions in the valley through the collection of the samples of Eco-facts and bio-facts through coring from various parts of the Valley.
The department is committed to produce professionals in the various branches of the discipline of archaeology including, historical archaeologists, palaeoanthropologists, archaeo-botonists, zoo-archaeologists, conservationists, museum curators, heritage managers, numismatists, epigraphists, art historians so on and so forth.
That is why the subject is open for admission to the students from all streams through entrance test as the subject is skill and job oriented.
As a student of Archaeology in the department, I experienced totally different and advanced methods of teaching and learning atmosphere in the department so far. The new department offer an exciting place to work, with healthy and small student numbers and vast research possibilities. Classes are conducted both in class and on field as both are inseparable from each other and it is not only a class but investigations into the past.
The aim of the curriculum of the department is to teach, through multi-disciplinary investigations and workshops, taking insights and help from anthropology, geology and geophysics, geomorphology, palynology, invertebrate and vertebrate palaeontology, archaeo-botany, isotopic geochemistry, and archaeology. In addition to theoretical and practical lessons, experimental archaeology is also taught.
It is a fact that there are certain weaknesses in terms of equipment, laboratory etc. in the department but at the same time it is also true that the department is only one year old but with wide objectives and goals.
Its foundation provides opportunities and the responsibilities to its students and role it is playing and has to ply for the archaeology of the state in general and Kashmir in particular.
Author works at Department of Archaeology (CCAS), University of Kashmir