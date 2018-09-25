Students worst sufferers of frequent internet gag: Ganai

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, 24:
Students are becoming ultimate sufferers in Kashmir during the times when authorities impose curbs on the internet, advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said on Monday.
He said, “Students told me today that their education is suffering due to frequent internet gag.”
Ganai said that he got many messages from the students of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district requesting for the restoration of the internet services saying that they (Students) are facing problems due to internet gag in South Kashmir.
Ganai was speaking to reporters during a three-day workshop “5G: An evolution to revolution” organised by the School of Engineering and Technology wing of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).
On the occasion, Ganai said that the internet is being snapped only to maintain law and order situation by the concerned agencies.
“No doubt this is a setback for students and this is also true that internet must not be snapped but unfortunately, the law and order agencies have to impose the ban to maintain law and order," he said.
Advisor to the Governor said that the University is improving rapidly in terms of quality education, infrastructure and development.
“I have seen how this University has become a hub of excellence and very soon, hopefully, it will be one of the finest Universities in the country.”
He said that the IUST students are extremely motivated and during past few years education of technology and engineering in the varsity has improved significantly.
