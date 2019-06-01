Students urge KU to postpone examination on June 4 to allow them celebrate Eid

June 01, 2019 | Agencies

Students of1st year, who are scheduled to write their examination for their second semester on June 4, Friday, urged authorities to reschedule it, saying that it would be difficult for them to reach the examination venue and back home given the fact traffic gridlocks would be the order of the day.



“Our 1st year Environmental Science paper is scheduled on June 4 which is Arfa (day before Eid). I’m to appear in the examination at Rainawari and the examination is scheduled to end late in the afternoon. How could I reach home at Kupwara given the fact that there would be huge rush and probability of finding a sumo vehicle is also very meager,” said a student who studies at Vishwa Bharti education Institute. The student said that she stays at rented accommodation here but celebrating Eid with the family would be difficult and as such University authorities should defer it post Eid-ul-Fitr.



“The Eid is the most cherished festival and the one which allows family togetherness but if the examination is held as per the schedule, many students would not be able to reach home and celebrate the festival with their respective families,” she added.



Three more students from Anantnag, Shopian and Bandipora districts also shared the same views and urged the varsity authorities to reschedule the examination.



“There would be one-way traffic on most of the roads and reaching the examination center would be very difficult. If the examination is held on time, we will have to stay at rented accommodations and cannot go home and celebrate the Eid with family,” they said and urged authorities to reschedule the examination keeping in view the importance of celebrating the festival with the family.

“We hope that the university authorities will accept our request and will not play a spoilsport,” they added.

