Students urge KU to postpone examination on ‘Arfa’

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 2nd-semester students of 1st year, who are scheduled to write their examination on June 4, again urged the authorities to reschedule it in wake of the Arfa (a day before Eid).

“The authorities should take a realistic view and consider the difficulties faced by the students from far-flung areas,” a group of students said and reiterated it would be difficult for them to reach examination venue and back home given the traffic gridlocks are usual in run up to Eid celebrations.

“Our EVS paper is scheduled on June 4 which is Arfa. I’m to appear in the examination at Rainawari and the examination is scheduled to end late in the afternoon. How could I reach home at Kupwara given the fact that there would be huge rush and probability of finding a sumo vehicle is also very meager,” said a student who studies at Vishwa Bharti Educational Institute.

The students from far off areas said normally they stay at rented accommodation here and get to see their families on such occasions as eid, however, if the exam is not postponed they will not be able to celebrate eid with their families.

The students said the examination is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The sumo services have already stopped plying from Srinagar to Kupwara as they have to cater to interdistrict rush. Presently mini vehicles that ply and they take more than a double time than a Sumo vehicle. “How could somebody reach far off places like Kupwara while we may reach Lal Chowk by 6 p.m.,” the student said.

A number of students who belong to south Kashmir districts also shared the same views and urged the university authorities to reschedule the examination. GNS