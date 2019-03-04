Students urge KU authorities to postpone exams scheduled tomorrow

AgenciesSrinagar
Students of Kashmir University on Monday urged authorities to postpone exams scheduled or tomorrow in wake of the joint strike called by traders and transporters in Kashmir Valley against ban on Jama’at Islami and attempts to fiddle with Article 35-A.
“The strike has been called by traders and transports meaning thereby no transport will be available which is bound to put students to lot of sufferings,” students who are appearing in exams on Tuesday told a local news agency.
A group of students of law department, scheduled to appear in examination at varsity campus, urged authorities to postpone the examinations and make announcement beforehand to avoid unnecessary troubles.
“There is possibility of law and order situation. Besides not all the students have transport facilities and there are poor students like us who have no means of transport,” the students said and urged the varsity authorities to postpone the examinations scheduled tomorrow.
(GNS)