Students to get 50% concession on bus fare

SRINAGAR:
Traffic Police Srinagar today issued an advisory to all bus operators, both private operators and State-owned to charge only half passenger fare to students travelling from their residential place to the location of their educational institution and back once in a day.
The students have been asked to produce a valid identity card of the institution in which S/he is studying to avail the benefit.
The Traffic authorities said that necessary action shall be taken against the violator under Motor Vehicle Act if reported.
Besides, the students have been asked to contact helpline numbers of Traffic Police Office City Srinagar (Tel/Fax) 0194-2455179, Traffic Police Control Room Sgr. (Tel) 0194-2450022, 2485396WhatsASpp No. 8491852218, toll-free No. 18001807091 Facebook page:@trafficpolicecitysrinagar in case of any problem in this regard.
