Students, teachers should be ambassadors for cleanliness drive: DSEK

Shah Faisal of BHSS Pulwama wins DSEK’s provincial level Painting Competition
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Students and teachers should be ambassadors for maintaining cleanliness in the schools in particular and society in general, Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo Wednesday said. He was speaking during a function organized by Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information, and Government of India, unit Srinagar in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir, SMC Srinagar and Directorate of Urban Sanitation in which he was participating as a Chief Guest.
The function was attended by Commissioner Municipality Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Head of RNU, Radio Kashmir, Srinagar Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray, Joint Director Trainings Mehboob Hussain, Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information, Field Officer Sikandar Qureshi and BDO Srinagar and Qamarwari Muhammad Akbar.
He said in order to create awareness about cleanliness among the students in schools the Department has constituted up Nature Clubs in every Higher Secondary School. He further added that cleanliness has been kept as a mandatory component of the Education Planner. He directed all the Head of the Institutions to dedicate 5 minutes in the morning assembly for creating awareness about cleanliness among the students.
Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Riyaz Ahmad Wani announced Rs 50,000 for making Drum Compost Unit at GHSS Kothibagh. He stressed upon all to make this programme a success and appreciated the role of School Education Department in making this programme effective on ground level.
DSEK requested Municipal Commissioner to construct sanitary complexes in rented schools of Srinagar so that students of these schools can get this facility. He also requested for making toilets for specially-abled children.
Earlier a Provincial Level Painting Competition organized by Directorate of School Education Kashmir was held at GHSS Kothibagh in which 30 students from 10 Districts of Kashmir Division participated. Shah Faisal from BHSS Pulwama bagged 1st position, Sama Masoodi from GHSS Sopore bagged 2nd position and Ayesha Samad from GHSS Langate was awarded 3rd position. These students were felicitated in the function by DSEK and other dignitaries.