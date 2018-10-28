Students suffering for want of accountability: NC

‘Increase in fee structure of students in KU unfortunate’
‘Increase in fee structure of students in KU unfortunate’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has expressed concern on the ensuing chaos and mismanagement in examinations and student affairs at Kashmir University.
In a statement issued here, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that functioning of Kashmir university administration in catering to the needs of students is dismal. “Recently hundreds of college students had to face bizarre situation across Kashmir when they turned up to write examination papers for Geography but the question paper supplied by the university authorities was on Geology,” he said.
He said that such bizarre incidents have become order of the day. “A large number of Persian literature students had to return without writing their paper when authorities at the University of Kashmir had totally forgotten to print the question papers after announcing dates for the college examination,” he said.
Imran said that the drastic increase in fee structure of PhD scholars and students is also pushing the students to wall. “The authorities should review the fee structure of students. The stipend for the scholars should be increased and it should be disbursed speedily,” he said.
Provincial spokesperson said the university has maintained silence on this issue and the student fraternity is bearing the brunt of their negligence.
Imran implored upon the governor administration to take immediate measures to bring respite to students and scholars and hold the erring responsible. “The educational institutions are behaving recklessly; the need of the hour is to maintain accountability at all levels.”