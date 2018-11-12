Students sit for Kashmiri paper, get Urdu instead

Inconvenience regretted: Edu officials
Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Examination paper of sixth standard—scheduled today—was cancelled on Sunday after students read Urdu in Kashmiri paper in north Kashmir’s district Baramulla.
Students of sixth standard appearing for a test in Kashmiri paper on Sunday were handed over question papers with a mixture of questions from both Kashmiri and Urdu subjects creating confusion among the students.
“The Kashmiri paper had three pages out of which one leaf had questions from Urdu subject while as two pages had questions from Kashmiri subject,” said an examiner at an examination center in the district.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Abdul Ahad Ganaie who is also holding charge of DIET Principal Baramulla said that the Kashmiri paper was cancelled as there were some technical errors.
“To avoid any confusion, the Kashmiri paper was cancelled as it had got some technical errors. The examination staff was directed to deposit the question papers in DIET office, Sopore” CEO Baramulla said.
He said that the papers had got some technical error at the printing press and the Urdu paper which was scheduled tomorrow on Monday has also been cancelled.
“We receive examination papers from State Institute of Education (SIE) and the papers had developed some errors at the printing press only. One leaf was from Urdu and two were from Kashmiri. The Urdu paper that was scheduled to be held tomorrow on Monday also stands cancelled as we have apprehensions that the Kashmir leaf might have got attached to Urdu paper,” CEO Ganaie said.