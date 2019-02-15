Students ransack BOSE office Bemina

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 14:
A day after Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the results of 11th standard examination, the students who were declared fail Thursday resorted to vandalism at the board office here at Bemina.
The students who were declared fail or asked to reappear in the exams protested against the BOSE authorities for failing them in the 11th standard examination and broke the window panes, glasses and doors of a building.
It was for the first time when the JKBOSE held the 11th standard examination because earlier the examination was being conducted by the respective Higher Secondary authorities.
Witnesses said, “The protesting students assembled in the BOSE premises and started to protest against the authorities. They also threatened of student unrest if they are not considered as qualifiers.”
While damaging the property of board, the protesters also raised ‘pro-freedom and anti BOSE slogans.’
Public Relations Officer (PRO), JKBOSE, Showkat Usman said the only alternative with the students is that they can apply for photocopies of their answer papers or opt for reevaluation.
“There is no point of passing those who have failed to qualify the exams. The students have underestimated their exams as it was being conducted by the respective Higher Secondary Schools so far,” he said.
He said that they have not assessed the damage but the students were very violent and damaged the property of the BOSE.
At least 62,101 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 39,406 qualified the examination while 19,526 candidates have to reappear. 3169 candidates failed to qualify the 11th standard examination.