Students protests in Sopore, Srinagar against attacks on Kashmiris

AgenciesSrinagar
Students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) North campus at Wadoora Sopore on Monday staged a protest demonstration over growing incidents of harassment and attacks on Kashmiris by 'rightwing extremists' in Jammu and outside the state.
The students protested inside the college premises and demanded an immediate release of Kashmiri student who was detained in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
"Kashmiris are not safe outside and this is not for the first time that our brothers and sisters are being targeted, harassed and detained," a group of agriculture students while talking to a local news agency said.
Meanwhile, scores of students studying in different tuition centers in Paraypora area of Srinagar. The students also expressed serious resentment over growing attacks on Kashmiris and demanded an immediate end to it.
They also demanded the withdrawal of sedition and other cases the students in different parts of India.
The students also demanded the safety of Kashmiri students outside the Valley.
On Sunday police detained Tahseen Gul of Kashmir, a B.Tech student of Chitkara University in Baddi on the charges of allegedly glorifying suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar who was behind the Pulwama attack.
