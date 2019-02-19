Students protest at Parraypora against attacks on Kashmiris outside Valley

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 18:
Scores of students studying in different tuition centres Monday staged protest here at Paraypora against the attacks on Kashmiris outside the valley.
At around 1.00 pm scores of students assembled in Parraypora Chowk and shouting slogans demanding justice. The angry students were demanding safety of Kashmiri students studying outside the valley and termed the attacks on students as pre-planned to create fear among the student community.
Aqib Amin, a student at Parraypora said Kashmiri students are deliberately targeted outside the state and government must ensure their safety and security.
He said Kashmiri students are not safe in India and they are being harassed on daily basis. The government has failed on all front to safeguard the Kashmiri students, Amin said.
Another student wishing anonymity said that the Kashmiri students are being deliberately targeted for being Muslims.
“They are being detained, harassed and targeted,” he said adding that government must clear its stand as they ‘failed to protect the students.’
They also demanded withdrawal of sedition and other charges against the students in different parts of the country.
Meanwhile, an a private tuition centre owner wishing anonymity said that after Pulwama attack except NEET, 11th and 12th class tuitions were suspended following fear of protests.
“On Monday the situation was normal that is why students were asked to attend the classes,” he said.
A senior official at Saddar Police Station told Rising Kashmir that there were minor protests and few miscreants also pelted stones and the situation is now fully under control.
On Sunday police detained Tahseen Gul of Kashmir, a B.Tech student of Chitkara University in Baddi on the charges of allegedly glorifying Lethpora suicide attacker Adil Ahmad Dar.
For last four days, dozens of students studying outside Kashmir valley have been attacked by angry mobs in different parts of India and many of them have returned home.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com