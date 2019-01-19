About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Students protest against dearth of teachers at winter coaching centre in Ganderbal village

Published at January 19, 2019 12:48 PM 0Comment(s)996views


Students protest against dearth of teachers at winter coaching centre in Ganderbal village

Umar Raina

Ganderbal

Students of Government Higher secondary school Ganiwan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district Saturday held a protest demostration against non availability of required teaching staff in their winter coaching centre.

Reports said the students boycotted their class work and blocked the Srinagar -Sonamarg road amid cold to demand immediate posting of the teachers in the winter Coaching centre.

They said said their studies were affected by the non-availability of required teaching staff in the winter coaching centre.

"Many  times we apprised the concerned authorities about the matter but our pleas have fallen to deef ears," the students said.

They appealed the concerned authorities to appoint immediate teachers in their coaching center.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top