Students protest against dearth of teachers at winter coaching centre in Ganderbal village

Umar RainaGanderbal
Students of Government Higher secondary school Ganiwan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district Saturday held a protest demostration against non availability of required teaching staff in their winter coaching centre.
Reports said the students boycotted their class work and blocked the Srinagar -Sonamarg road amid cold to demand immediate posting of the teachers in the winter Coaching centre.
They said said their studies were affected by the non-availability of required teaching staff in the winter coaching centre.
"Many times we apprised the concerned authorities about the matter but our pleas have fallen to deef ears," the students said.
They appealed the concerned authorities to appoint immediate teachers in their coaching center.