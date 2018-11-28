About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Students organize Cultural Food festival

Published at November 28, 2018 12:04 AM 0Comment(s)456views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 27:

 A cultural food festival on the theme 'Around the world in 20 minutes ' was organized here today by the students of Home Science Department in the auditorium of Presentation Convent Senior Sec School.
Executive Chef Radisson Blue, Roushan Kumar Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion while nutritionist and Practicing Dietician, Dr. Vasanta Kohli, HOD Chemistry, University of Jammu and Professor Kamal Kapoor were the guests of honor.
A cultural bonanza was presented by the students in which glimpses of Italy, Mexico, China, and India were highlighted. Besides, decorated multi cuisine stalls of countries like India, China, Mexico and Italy were a treat to the eyes for the visitors.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top