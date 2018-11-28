Students organize Cultural Food festival

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 27:
A cultural food festival on the theme 'Around the world in 20 minutes ' was organized here today by the students of Home Science Department in the auditorium of Presentation Convent Senior Sec School.
Executive Chef Radisson Blue, Roushan Kumar Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion while nutritionist and Practicing Dietician, Dr. Vasanta Kohli, HOD Chemistry, University of Jammu and Professor Kamal Kapoor were the guests of honor.
A cultural bonanza was presented by the students in which glimpses of Italy, Mexico, China, and India were highlighted. Besides, decorated multi cuisine stalls of countries like India, China, Mexico and Italy were a treat to the eyes for the visitors.