Students of RiSE shine in JEE exam

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In recently held JEE exam five students of coaching institute RiSE have scored more than 99 percentile, 10 are above 98 percentile, 20 scored 95 percentile and more than 40 students are above 90 percentile. The toppers include Mumin Khan - 99.46, Syed Wajahat - 99.36, Huzaib - 99.21, Faisal Rafiq - 99.2, Nazish Bukhari - 99.01, Huzaif Mushtaq Mir - 98.5, Shakir Riyaz - 98.4, Mohd Athar - 98.3, Naveed Ul Amin - 98.27.

In a statement the spokesperson of the institute said, “On comparing cut off data of last year, we are expecting that more than 80 of our students will get admission opportunities at NITs including NIT Srinagar.”

According to the spokesperson founder RiSE, Imbesat Ahmad further said that the institute has always encouraged students in Kashmir to start preparing for entrance examinations after tenth class itself. The institute is trying to change the culture in Kashmir where students used to prepare for entrance examinations after 12th class and were therefore unable to perform well. Two years of rigorous training is required to get admission into the best colleges of India. Things are changing and we hope to have more and more selections from Kashmir in the coming years.

One of the topper’s Huzaib said, “At RiSE, I not only learned what to study but also how to study. Realizing what your true potential is and then working your heart out, to be there, guarantees success. Relevant and disciplined studies pave the way. I always thought that luck is my sworn enemy, but trust me when you believe in the cause, luck hardly matters. My teachers taught me to stay positive no matter how hard it seemed. I swear when it's all over it’s gonna be worth it.”

He further said, “To anyone who is aiming to crack any competitive exam, or do anything in life which seems hard, All I want to say to them is that no matter where you are, you are more capable than you think you are, you have more than enough time. Don’t doubt yourself. It’s simple, never give up.”

Another topper Athar said, “One thing which is very important as far as JEE is concerned, you need to have good mentors who will guide you through the preparation because it’s not about mugging up things like we do in our board exams, you need guidance or to be precise, there is a particular way to hit every single chapter in JEE syllabus. I was lucky in that area because I joined RISE and I was constantly in touch with the teachers who helped not just with the general things but also more subtle things which we often miss out on.”

Faisal, another topper said, “One needs guidance and path to be followed and RISE is one good place for that and part of my success goes to them. I appreciate help of RiSE more than words can explain.”

