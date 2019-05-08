Students of govt school Reasi forced to do physical labour

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC orders enquiry, assures action

In a sharp contrast to set educational norms and standards, authorities from a government-run school in frontier Reasi district have allegedly made around two dozen students to carry rice sack bags on shoulders.

Reports reaching GNS said the students of Government Middle School Bandh falling under sub-division Mohre of Chassana zone in Reasi district were made to carry the rice sack bags, apparently for mid-day meals, from a long distance.

The locals caught the scenes on camera and according to them around twenty students were carrying the load on bare shoulders while accompanied by a teacher, whose identity is yet to be known.

Demanding strict action against the school administration, the agitated people said if they (school administration) get paid for any labour work at the school why they make these innocent students to do so.

The school administration is putting the future of these students on stake. We demand authorities to take prompt action in this regard, the locals said.

When this correspondent raised the issue with Deputy Commissioner Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib, she said, “It is totally wrong to make the students work.”

She said no compromise should be made with respect to education.

An inquiry will be called into the matter and necessary action will be taken against those involved, Chib added. (GNS)