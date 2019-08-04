Students leave NIT, KGP asks students to vacate hostel

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Riyaz Bhat

The students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Saturday left the campus following directions from the college management to leave the place.

Nearly 700 non-local and 500 local students left the institute in the morning to reach their respective destinies.

The non local students left for Jammu in SRTC buses while local students left on their own.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof RakeshSehgal said all 1250 students (locals and non-locals) have left for their respective places in the morning.

He said they shifted nearly 850-900 non local students including 85 girls to Jammu where from they will go to home.

The district administration provided buses to ferry studentsupto Jammu, Sehgal said.

“Two buses were also sent to Ladakh as about 30-40 students from the region are studying in NIT,” he said.

Earlier, on Friday evening, NIT administration in an order had suspended class work in the institute till further orders.

Even as NIT students were leaving for their respective places, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar ShahidIqbalChoudhary posted on Twitter, “We notify when we issue closure order. Our 900 plus schools/KVs are open today.”

“Objected to NIT claim of district administration directions to close the institute, Citing SM triggered panic among parents; they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in Campus too,” he said.

“In wake of unstoppable rumours, heads of all institutions were advised in the day to remain careful. No advice/instructions for shutting down any institution. This NIT notice is apparently a miscommunication,” Choudharyfurther said.

Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC), Bilal Ahmad said there was demand of 25 vehicles from district administration for ferrying NIT schools from Valley.

“We sent 18 vehicles including buses and trucks to NIT,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities at Kashmir Government Polytechnic College (KGP) Srinagar asked the students to vacate the college hostel immediately till further orders.

A notice was issued by Principal of KGP Srinagar, AltafHussainShalla asking the students residing in the college hostel to vacate hostel immediately and no students will be provided hostel facility till further orders.

Shallatold Rising Kashmir that order to vacate the college hostel was issued so that renovation of the college can be taken up.