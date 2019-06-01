Students leave for capacity building tour to Delhi

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of Himalayan Brigade organised a 12 day long capacity building tour under the aegis of Dagger Division was flagged off today from Baramulla district in which 120 youth and two teachers hailing from different parts of Baramulla district participated.

The participants will be visiting Delhi and is scheduled to be conducted from 1 June to 13 Jun 2019.

“It will provide a unique opportunity for the youth to experience the rich culture and heritage of our country and visit the historical places of interest in the national capital. Such an exposure will further help the children from the remote areas to see firsthand, the ongoing developmental activities, employment opportunities and educational avenues available to them pan India.”

During the tour, the participants will also attend the 7th International Convention of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi.

This event will present to them the diverse Indian heritage and culture through the medium of classical music, dance, talks and workshops by the renowned artists of India.

The youth and their parents were visibly happy and enthusiastic in anticipation for the next few days of the visit.

Dagger Division has ensured to make special arrangements for Sahari and Iftaar for the youth fasting during the tour and for them to offer Namaz at the historic Jamia Masjid at Delhi on Eid. Such initiative go a long way towards making the youth of Valley into informed citizens of the society.