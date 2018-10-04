Students in Sopore demand deferment of exam

Rising Kashmir NewsSopore, Oct 3:
Police lobbed tear-smoke shells on protesting students in North Kashmir’s Sopore town after they pelted stones on deployed Forces during their demonstration against the government decision to conduct Class 11th examination on 28 October. Reports said that a large number of class 11th students from government boys higher secondary school hit to roads on Wednesday to demand deferment of their examination. They assembled at Iqbal Market to demand deferment of their annual examinations till mid-November. Citing incomplete syllabus, the protesting students also blocked the traffic movement. However, police lobbed tear gas shells after some students pelted stones at them, triggering commotion in the area.