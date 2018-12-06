Students felicitated by Wildlife Department

‘Youth can play vital role in safeguarding State’s biodiversity’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 05:
A function to raise awareness about bio-diversity of the State and felicitate the school children who actively participated in various functions during Wildlife Week 2018 was organised by Wildlife Division-Central at Nature Interpretation Centre, Dachigam National Park.
The function was presided over by the Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir Region Rashid Y Naqash. All Wildlife Wardens Kashmir Region, Joint Director Soil and Moisture Conservation Department, Representatives of Collaborating Partners, Divisional Forest Officer Demarcation Division Kashmir, Teachers and the participating meritorious students from more than 20 schools across the valley attended the function.
Naqash in his address highlighted the importance of conservation of wildlife and their habitat and appealed the people, particularly the youth and the children to help and play their role to make the region “green” and safe haven for the rich biodiversity. He assured that the Department of Wildlife Protection shall sponsor a Day out in Dachigam National Park for all the participating school children for education and awareness purposes.
Other Speakers which included senior Forest and Wildlife Officers and representatives of the Collaborating NGO’s while addressing the gathering highlighted the ecological, spiritual, ethical, aesthetic and economic importance of the wildlife and appealed the youth to come forward and join hands with the Department of Wildlife Protection in protecting the environment, forests and the wildlife.
Earlier, Wildlife Warden Central Division Altaf Hussain while welcoming the guests made a brief of activities which were organised during the Wildlife Week – 2018.
In all 45 prizes were given away to the winners of various competitions held earlier on the theme of Wildlife Conservation along with participation certificates.