Students exhibit solar-powered boat in Dal Lake

Srinagar:
A group of engineering students have made an eco-friendly solar-powered motor-boat and demonstrated it in Dal Lake here today.
The two-seater boat with a load capacity of 150 kg were developed by the 12 students -- all Kashmiri -- who are from a private college in Chandigarh. It was launched by Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.
"Once charged, the boat can run up to two hours and it simultaneously gets recharged through solar energy," one of the students, Danish Shafi, told reporters. He said the idea behind the design was to minimise human fatigue and make effective usage of renewable energy sources. The boat can be recharged through electricity as well.
Assuring the students of support from the administration for future endeavours, the deputy commissioner said such a project could bring a revolution. The government will also look for implementing the idea of solar-powered boats inside Dal Lake to reduce pollution, he added.