Students draw wall paintings to aware people about sanitation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
A wall painting activity was organized on Friday by Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Udhampur under ongoing ‘Swachhta hi Sewa' campaign to sensitize the common masses about the importance of cleanliness and to provide a suitable platform to budding artists.
According to an official, a large number of students of the institution participated in wall painting activity and painted their thoughts to spread the message of cleanliness among the general public.
District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar also visited the painting site and appreciated the students.
Among others present were Block Development Officer Rupali Vaid, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal Principal of the School, NeeruBala and other Officers of concerned departments besides, staff members and students, the official added.