Students’ Council meet held at CUK

Srinagar, May 17:
A meeting of the Students Council of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at varsity’s Nowgam campus-I on Wednesday with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.
The student members of Council representing all the teaching departments participated in the meeting and expressed optimism about the academic transaction in various departments of the university. However, they invited the attention of the authorities towards certain issues specific to different teaching departments.
Addressing the Council members, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, said the university appreciates the involvement of students in decision making at all levels. He said the student representatives of respective departments have been associated with the Board of Studies and School Boards wherein they can put forth their point of view about the curriculum development and other academic issues.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the students, despite several constraints, have been successful in bringing laurels to the university after participating in competitions held in the varsities of Jammu and Kashmir and other States.
Welcoming the participants, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Fayaz A Nikka said the CUK believes in democratic functioning where the inputs of students as the primary stakeholders are considered for various policy formulations. He said the university authorities are seized of the issues confronting the students and are trying hard to resolve them.
Librarian, Dr. Abdul Majid Baba and Assistant Registrar, Academics, Syed Adil Andrabi were also present during the meeting.