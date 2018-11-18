Student’s cold-blooded murder disturbing: Omar

‘There can be no justification of this act’
Srinagar:
Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice-President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the cold-blooded murder of 11th class student allegedly by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was deeply disturbing.
In a tweet, Omar said that there can be no justification for this act. Omar said that the killing of class 11th student should force those who sympathize with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place. “The cold blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place,” Omar tweeted.