Students bear the brunt of frequent internet shutdowns in Shopian

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, May:
Frequent snapping of mobile internet and broadband service in South Kashmir’s Shopian district is affecting the trend of learning and studying in the area.
The students while expressing their resentments against the government authorities for snapping mobile and broadband internet service in the area said that snapping of the internet is affecting the studies of the students mostly the distance education students who are supposed to file their assignments online.
One of the students Salman Malik said, “The trend of learning and studying from past many years have now changed and most of the students use the internet as a tool to read and learn."
He said, “I am perusing online coaching for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and from last three weeks I am unable to attend any of the online classes which is affecting my studies badly.”
He also said that it has been more than 13 days now since the government has snapped the broadband and mobile internet service in Shopian.
Locals (students) of Shopian over phone informed Rising Kashmir that the government is snapping internet without any provocation leaving them handicapped to work, study or file their online assignments.
They said that it is only Shopian district where the internet service of both broadband and mobile has been suspended from past 13 days and in other districts of south Kashmir authorities have restored internet services.
The local also said that the government is using the snapping of the internet as a first weapon to downplay grudges of the locals.
“We don’t understand how come it is possible to normalise the situations during any militancy related operations and what's the fun of snapping the internet,” they said.
The students further said that “On the one side government is claiming that they will provide the students all possible platform of online education to them and on the other hand side the frequent shutdowns of the internet services suggest their clear intentions towards the youth of Kashmir.”
Network Engineer Shopian, Showkat Hameed said, “The internet service is been snapped because of law and order situation and from past few days the situation is normal and if it remains normal, the government will restore the internet service within few days.”
He said if students need to download any admit card or anything related to examinations, they can visit NIC office to download the same.
