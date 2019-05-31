Students’ awareness rally marks 'World No Tobacco Day' in Srinagar

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Tobacco Control Cell in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today organised an awareness rally in which a large number of students from different schools of the district participated to mark the 'World No Tobacco Day'.

The rally started from Jogers Park, Rajbagh to Partap Park Lal Chowk here with students displaying banners and holding placards to draw attention to the multiple adverse effects of tobacco use has on health. The rallyists advocated implementation of effective policies to reduce tobacco consumptions.

The campaign was also focused on multiple ways that exposure to tobacco affects the health of people's lungs worldwide which includes lung cancer, chronic respiratory disease, maternal smoking or maternal exposure to second hand smoke, onset and excaberation of asthma pneumonia and bronchitis and frequent lower respiratory infection among young children and tuberculosis.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzus Dolma, who was also present on the occasion, said the campaign is aimed to focus on multiple ways that exposure to tobacco affects the health of people lung's worldwide which includes lung cancer, chronic respiratory disease etc.

Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, Naseer Ahmed Malik, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen, Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Rehana Kausar, State Coordinator Tobacco Control, Dr Mohammad Naser President, Private School Association, G N War, Chairman, Ahsan Foundation J&K, Rahi Riyaz Ahmed were also present on the occasion and addressed the rally.