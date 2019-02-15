Students attacked

According to reports, Kashmiri students who were on a training programme in Chattisgarh under Himayat scheme were attacked by students from other states. Four Kashmiris students are said to have been injured in the scuffle. Repeated attacks on Kashmiri students and businessmen in other states has raised hackles in Jammu and Kashmir with students bodies and leaders of various socio-political groups condemning the ‘selective targeting’ of Kashmir youth. One such case that caused stir in Kashmir was when a Kashmiri student of Sharda University was beaten up in Greater Noida. Soon after the incident the 19-year-old Ehtisham Bilal went missing and there were rumors that he had joined a militant group. After about two months Ehtisham returned home. This incident served as an example of how students of Kashmir and youth are ill-treated and pushed to the wall outside the state. Safety of Kashmiri students outside the state at the highest level was raked by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Niti Aayaog meeting. The PM instantly directed the state chief ministers to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in their respective states. The concern at that time followed the attacks on Kashmiri students in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan six Kashmiri students were said to be rounded up and harassed by the locals. Similar concerns were shared by former chief minister Omar Abdullah during his term, but instead of appeals the government then went beyond the urging to strengthen the mechanism against the harassment of Kashmiri students outside the state. The government designated a Principal Resident Commissioner (PRC), J&K, New Delhi as Liasion Officer. The step was taken to curb the harassment of Kashmiri students outside the state. Omar was quite vocal in the demand, which was supposed to be more than the lip-service by the government that followed. However, neither the urging even by PM Modi nor the PRC has come to the rescue of the students. Parents of thousands of students studying outside the state are much concerned about the safety of their children as they were years ago. Mere appeals won’t do and neither the mechanism that is weak and does not carry any punitive action or deterrent. Those involved in the attacks have to be booked and it is for the state government to apply pressure at the right spot. As conveyed by Omar once, the students do not go to other states for any reason other than studying. Those elements that are disposed to dub the students and victimize them must face the brunt.