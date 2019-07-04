Students allege ‘humiliation’ by schools for delay in paying tuition fee

July 04, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

‘Defaulters either barred from writing exams or allowed at the eleventh hour’

Students of few private schools have alleged ‘humiliation’ at the hands of teachers in the classroom over non-payment of school tuition fee.

They have even alleged that they were ‘barred’ from appearing in their examinations or allowed to sit in the examination only at the eleventh hour.

One of the aggrieved parents, Mehraj-ud-Din who has enrolled his three wards in Minto Circle School, Alochi Bagh said, “On June 20, my daughter was supposed to appear for bi-annual examinations of her 6th standard in Minto Circle School but the authorities did not let her appear for the outstanding tuition fee.”

“She told me that she couldn’t write anything after she was made to wait outside the classroom by the teacher and at the 11th hour, she was allowed to write the exams in ten minutes,” Mehraj said.

He added that his daughter was in stress due to the humiliation. “She even told me that she will commit suicide if I didn’t clear her school dues. I haven’t paid dues of last two months; however, I used to pay the fee of 3 to 4 months in one go.”

The Parents Association of Minto Circle approached the Chairman of the Fee Fixation Committee and in its representation the association has stated that a student (name withheld) of 6th standard was harassed by the school authorities on account of pending tuition fee.

The association in its application has also stated that the victim was only allowed to sit in exams when ten minutes time was left and she was supposed to write an exam in just ten minutes. “The girl has been deeply embarrassed and felt humiliated as every passing student was enquiring about why she was standing outside the examination hall,” Parents Association of Minto Circle has submitted in its application.

After the incident, a petition in this regard was also filed in State Human Rights Commission (SHRC)—seeking directions from the Commission to Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Secretary JK State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Chairman Minto Circle Higher Secondary School and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Another parent whose daughter is studying in a different private school said, “Whenever examination time approaches the students with dues are pinpointed and humiliated in front of the class. My kid was also called up during the class work and was humiliated before the whole class in which 40 students are enrolled and only 10 respective parents had paid fee late by few days,” she said.

She further said, “The students are even being threatened by the school authorities of not issuing the admit cards if their parents fail to pay their dues.”

A former female teacher of a prominent private school in Srinagar city said, “Unit and other exams are being conducted by private schools only to get the pending dues cleared by the parents and that works as a strategy of private schools.”

She said, “I have noticed that the private school authorities are always keen to conduct the unit tests and they hardly bother about whether the syllabus has been covered or not.”

In-charge Principal Minto Circle Srinagar, Ghulam Mohammad Khuroo said, “I have no information about the issue. The examination authority of the school knows what actually had happened.”

Women and Child Rights Commission, Secretary, Lal Chand said, “So far we have not got any such case but if anybody is violating the child rights and is coming up with a complaint, we will accordingly take action against the violator.”

Joint Director of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Abid Hussain said, “If anybody comes up with humiliation complaint, we initiate an inquiry. As far as the case of Minto Circle School is concerned, the DSEK officials are inquiring the matter.”