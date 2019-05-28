Students accuse Cluster University of denying them admission

May 28, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Provisional admission process was open for 45 days: Dean Academic Affairs

The aspiring Undergraduate (UG) students who recently passed their 12th standard bi-annual examinations have accused the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) of denying them admissions.

The fresher and backlog 12th standard pass outs said that in April 2019 they had sought provisional admission in CUS but were denied by the authorities.

They also said that the varsity authorities had promised them admission soon after clearing the 12th standard bi-annual exams.

One of the aspiring students said, “Soon after the 2019 provisional admissions for UG programs started in CUS, we also sought admission forms but the authorities denied us the same but at the same time they said that CUS is taking responsibility for our admissions.”

She said, “We asked the CUS administration to provide us application forms so that we can apply for the provisional admissions but the authorities denied and told us to clear the exams first.”

The students who allegedly had sought provisional admissions have now passed the recently declared 12th standard bi-annual examinations.

“We have now cleared the exams and the authorities are telling us that the admission process is over and they can’t take us,” another student said.

CUS Dean Academic Affairs, M Y Peerzada said, “We had issued a notice for provisional admission process in the month of February in which we have clearly mentioned that the students whose results are awaited or have applied for revaluation or are studying under CBSE board can take provisional admission.”

“In the month of February, we kept provisional admission process open for 45 days. The students who were going to appear for 12th standard bi-annual examinations also applied and took provisional admissions in different colleges of Cluster University,” he said.

Peerzada said, “We notified the opening and closing of provisional admissions in every medium.”