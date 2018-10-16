Student players clinch 125 medals in 63rd NSG

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 16, 2018


Srinagar Oct 15:

During 2017-18 student players from the state have brought laurels to Jammu & Kashmir by clinching an impressive number of 125 medals which include 24 Gold, 28 Silver and 73 Bronze medals in games like Sqay Martial Arts, Hup-K won-do, Kick Boxing, Tennis Cricket, Wushu, Gymnastics, Tennis Cricket, Wood Ball, Wood Ball Overall, Korf Ball Overall, Tang-so-Do, Tennis Ball Cricket, Jeet-Kun-Do,Thang-Tha, Judo, S.S. Cricket, Belt Wrestling, Kick Boxing, Fencing, Field Archery, Speed Ball etc. Girl student players have equally performed well in these events as 59 out of 125 medals have been achieved by them in different age group and weight category events.
The spokesperson of the Youth Services & Sports J&K said the Department train student players in different games and sports, throughout the year, through its field staff. These budding players participate in different team and individual sporting events at Zonal, District, Divisional, State and finally National level.
The spokesperson said that the Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department has expressed happiness over the brilliant performance of these young players from the state at National Level and has congratulated all merit holders of the 63rd National School Games. The secretary has applauded the role of Physical Education Teachers and other field staff of the Department of Youth Services & Sports for providing appropriate and very scoring training to the students. He hoped that students from the State will carry forward the winning legacy and will encourage their fellow students to take part in games and sports.



