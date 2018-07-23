About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Student, labourer booked under PSA in Bandipora

Published at July 23, 2018 02:53 PM 0Comment(s)1800views


Student, labourer booked under PSA in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The district administration Bandipora booked two people under the Public Safety Act on Monday.

The duo have been identified as Umer Farooq Kanjwal and Deen Muhammad Malik.

Umer son of Farooq Ahmed of Sopore, is a student of BA 3rd year Degree College Bandipora.

Malik son of Dilawar Makil of Nusoo area of district Bandipora is a labourer by profession.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that Umer and Malik were arrested on charges of stone-throwing last month and were booked under PSA today morning.

The duo has been shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top