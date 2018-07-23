Student, labourer booked under PSA in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The district administration Bandipora booked two people under the Public Safety Act on Monday.
The duo have been identified as Umer Farooq Kanjwal and Deen Muhammad Malik.
Umer son of Farooq Ahmed of Sopore, is a student of BA 3rd year Degree College Bandipora.
Malik son of Dilawar Makil of Nusoo area of district Bandipora is a labourer by profession.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Umer and Malik were arrested on charges of stone-throwing last month and were booked under PSA today morning.
The duo has been shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.