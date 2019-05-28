Student injured in clashes in Sopore 

May 28, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A student was injured after he was hit by pellets fired by government forces during clashes that erupted between students and government forces in Sopore township of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the government forces resorted to pellet firing, after clashes erupted between students from Government Degree College Sopore and government forces in Sopore town.

The college students were holding a protest demonstration inside the college against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa by government forces in Tral area of South Kashmir last week.

Eyewitness said that the students tried to march outside the college, an attempt foiled by police and paramilitary personnel deployed in the area, triggering clashes.

Students hurled rocks on government forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets in which one student received pellet injuries.

Irfan Ahmad son of Abdul Ahad, a resident of Tantraypora, Reban was hit by pellets in his face and eye and was rushed to Sub District Hospital Sopore for immediate treatment where the doctors shifted him to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

When contacted Block Medical Officer Sopore, Dr Sami said that the school boy had received pellet injuries to his eye and face.

“The injured was referred to Srinagar hospital as he had sustained critical pellet injuries to his eye,” BMO Sopore said.

Following the incident, authorities decided to suspend the classwork at GDC Sopore as a precautionary measure. However, the examinations scheduled for the day were held as per schedule.

In a press statement, Sopore police said that at around 11:00 on Tuesday morning, students of GDC Sopore disrupted the vehicular movement by blocking the highway and pelting stones.

“College administration tried to pacify the agitating students however, few students/miscreants with masks on face started damaging college property. They also smashed window panes of vehicles passing by creating chaotic atmosphere in the area,” the police statement read.

The police statement further stated that upon reaching the spot, police by exercising maximum restraint chased away the miscreants and brought the situation under control within no time.

“A case with regard to the incident has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the mischievous elements who tried to usurp the peaceful atmosphere in the area,” Sopore police said.