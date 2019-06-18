Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

June 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Body of a civilian was found near encounter site at Bidoora, Aknigam area of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Local residents said that body of Nasir Ahmad Mir (23) son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achabal was found by people adjacent to the encounter site at Bidoora this morning.

Police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Nasir, according to locals, was Ist year student at Degree College Anantnag.

On Monday a militant and an Army man were killed in a gunfight at Bidoora Achabal.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news about Nasir's death spread in the area, shops and other business establishments shut while transport was off the roads. (GNS)

(File picture)