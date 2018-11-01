Student arrested,misses exam

Forces ruined his career: Family
Srinagar:
A class 12th student in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday missed his annual examination as police arrested him in the night raid in place of his brother.
Ubaid Ahmad Bhat, 16, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Muloo Chitragam, Shopian was arrested by a contingent of police in place of his brother during a raid at his home Tuesday night, the family said.
Jawaira Bano, mother of Ubaid told GNS that police ruined her son’s career by arresting him “despite our repeated pleas that he has to appear in the exams”.
“We showed police the roll number slip but they were unmoved and didn’t release him. They ruined his career. God knows in what condition our beloved son may be. We all are in mental trauma,” the distraught mother said. Ubaid is the student of Government Higher Secondary School, Tarkiwangam, Shopian and today he had to appear in the Environmental Science paper.
The angry mother has demanded the intervention of police authorities including DGP and IGP Kashmir into the detention of her son.