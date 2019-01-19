Student among three booked under PSA, shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail

AgenciesSrinagar
Three youths were booked under public safety act (PSA) in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
Official sources told a news agency that acting on a dossier by police on yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner ordered detention under PSA of the three youth of Pulwama district over their "anti-national" activities including alleged militant links.
The youth have been identified as Amir Shafi (20) son of Mohd Shafi Bhat of Karimabad, Mohammad Shafi Mir (22) son of Mohd Ramzan Mir of Kharpora Sirnoo and Suhail Ahmad Wagay (23) son of Ghulam Mohammad Wagay of Sirnoo.
A police officer said that all the three youths were held and accordingly booked under PSA for their "anti-national" activities.
“The trio were found indulging in stone hurling incidents and were instigating others in it. They were also working as OGWs for militants,” he said.
The officer said that the trio has been booked under the PSA vide separate government orders as DMK/PSA/1/2019, DMK/PSA/2/2019 and DMK/PSA/3/2019 respectively.
Last evening, the trio were shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, sources said.
While as Shafi and Suhail were arrested last month following the killing of a local militant Zahoor Ahmad Thoker and Suhail who is pursuing B.Sc in a college at Banglore was held two months back when he returned home.
"Suhail is pursuing B.Sc nursing in a college at Banglore and returned home two months back and was scheduled to appear in an exam in SKIMS Soura when he was apprehended by the police," the family of Suhail comprising his two sisters and parents said.
As per the family of the trio, they have been falsely implicated in different previous cases. The family of the trio urged the Governor-led administration to look into the issue on humanitarian grounds and order their immediate release.
(GNS)