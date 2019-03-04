Stubborn vendors, shopkeepers continue to occupy City roads

Sites identified for vendor markets, removing encroachments soon: SMC
Won’t shift without formal assurance: President Vendors Association
Sites identified for vendor markets, removing encroachments soon: SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, March 03:
Despite tall claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of removing the encroachments and demolishing illegal structures from the roadsides, the vendors and shopkeepers are rampantly occupying the roads and pavements in Srinagar city.
Shopkeepers and vendors can be seen encroaching pavements and roads in various parts of the city including business hub Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Amira Kadal, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Rambagh, Goni Khan Market, Karan Nagar, Shaheed Gunj, Dal Lake, Parimpora, Batamaloo and other areas of the city.
Commuters on Sunday expressed resentment against SMC for not acting against the violators. They said both shopkeepers and the vendors have occupied a sizable area and are responsible for traffic mess in the city.
Muhammad Altaf, a commuter at Karan Nagar market said the vendors and shopkeepers are creating problems for pedestrians by occupying footpaths.
“Shopkeepers have encroached the market at various places and they display the stock on pavements. It becomes difficult to walk on those pavements,” he said.
However, in 2018, Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) dug pavements across the city and planted trees citing reasons of beautifying and landscaping the city.
Another commuter at Lal Chowk, Rizwan Qureshi said vendors were evicted by the authorities several times, but they appear again and as the government has no concrete policy for them.
“If the administration is sincere about the issue, they should construct vendor zones for them,” Qureshi added.
According to a senior official at SMC dozens of street vendors in Srinagar city are unwilling to shift to the proposed vendor market sites identified by the corporation.
The official claimed that they are continuously removing encroachments and demolishing illegal structures in the city but due to absence of concrete mechanism, people are again violating the guidelines.
“In 2017, SMC tried to shift vendors to the allotted markets but they did not turn up fearing losses in business,” the official said.
President Vendors Association Amira Kadal, Muhammad Shafi said they were asked to move to the Khalsa School vendor zone but they refused.
“They will shift us on a temporary basis and if tomorrow next SMC commissioner comes and he will throw us out from the same market," he said.
Shafi said SMC authorities should assure us formally through proper documentation, otherwise, it is just a formality by the authorities.
He said they are compelled to occupy the roads as they have no other market to accommodate them.
“We are poor and have no source of income apart from this,” Ahmad said.
Chief Enforcement Officer SMC, Mudasir Banday said they have already identified few sites in the city for shifting of the vendors.
There are around 3500-3800 registered vendors with SMC and they will be allotted space in the identified vendor markets in the city, he said adding that they are working on the issue.
SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu also said that they have started the process of removing unauthorized shop facade and awning encroachments from the city.
“SMC has started the process of removing unauthorized shop facade and awning encroachments from the city. A number of such encroachments were removed from Maloora. The drive will continue and increase its ambit. No interference will help. The law will be upheld,” Mattu tweeted.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com