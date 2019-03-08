Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the violence against Kashmiris and said India belonged to its citizens from every corner of the country.
Gandhi's reaction come after two Kashmiri vendors selling dry fruits were thrashed by a group of saffron-clad men in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the latest in a series of cases in which Kashmiris across the country were targeted after the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.
